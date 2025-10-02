jueves 2 de octubre 2025

En redes

River sacó del camino a Racing: los mejores memes y reacciones

En un partido cargado de tensión, polémicas y viejas cuentas pendientes, el Millonario venció 1-0 a la Academia en el Gigante de Arroyito con un gol de Maximiliano Salas. Las redes se llenaron de mensajes.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
image

River ganó 1-0 y eliminó a Racing de la Copa Argentina 2025 con gol de Maximiliano Salas, duelo más que caliente donde sobre el final estalló la polémica con Marcos Acuña y la expulsión de Adrián "Maravilla" Martínez. Como de costumbre, en las redes sociales se vivió un partido aparte: reviví los mejores memes y cargadas.

river madrugo con la ley del ex, le gano a racing y se metio en la semi de copa argentina
Final caliente

River madrugó con la ley del ex, le ganó a Racing y se metió en la semi de Copa Argentina
Daniel Picante Pereyra en Entretiempo.
'Picante' Pereyra, la voz del box: el rol en el cuadrilátero, el ida y vuelta con la Locomotora y la vez que cuidó a la Mona Jiménez
