Premios Emmy 2025: todos los ganadores

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se realizó este domingo 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, con el objetivo de reconocer a lo más destacado de la televisión estadounidense durante la temporada 2024-2025.
En la 77ª edición de los Premios Primetime Emmy de los galardones anuales a la excelencia en la industria de la televisión estadounidense la serie que obtuvo más nominaciones fue "Severance", de AppleTV+.
La serie que obtuvo más nominaciones fue Severance, de AppleTV+, con 28 postulaciones; seguida por The Penguin (HBO), con 24 nominaciones; y The White Lotus (HBO) y The Studio (AppleTV+), ambas con 23 menciones. El comediante Nate Bargatze fue el presentador de la gala.
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt - GANADOR
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio - GANADOR
What We Do in the Shadows
Adolescence - GANADOR
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Sirens
Adam Scott, Severance
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - GANADOR
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance – GANADORA
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
James Marsden, Paradise
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
John Turturro, Severance
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance – GANADOR
Zack Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt – GANADORA
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Seth Rogen, The Studio – GANADOR
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere – GANADOR
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks – GANADORA
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Stephen Graham, Adolescence - GANADOR
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin - GANADORA
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Owen Cooper, Adolescence – GANADOR
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Erin Doherty, Adolescence – GANADORA
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt – GANADOR
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Jane Alexander, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance – GANADORA
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Bryan Cranston, The Studio – GANADOR
Dave Franco, The Studio
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks – GANADORA
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors – GANADOR
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye – GANADOR
Shark Tank
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum – GANADOR
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Welcome to Wrexham
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! – GANADOR
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Alan Cumming, The Traitors – GANADOR
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reparto de Shark Tank
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert- GANADOR
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – GANADOR
Saturday Night Live
(Fuente: Infobae)