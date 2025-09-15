Premios Emmy 2025: todos los ganadores

La serie que obtuvo más nominaciones fue Severance, de AppleTV+, con 28 postulaciones; seguida por The Penguin (HBO), con 24 nominaciones; y The White Lotus (HBO) y The Studio (AppleTV+), ambas con 23 menciones. El comediante Nate Bargatze fue el presentador de la gala.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Serie Dramática

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt - GANADOR

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - GANADOR

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Serie Limitada o Antológica

Adolescence - GANADOR

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Sirens

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

image Noah Wyle ganó un Emmy Awards 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Adam Scott, Severance

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt - GANADOR

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance – GANADORA

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

James Marsden, Paradise

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

John Turturro, Severance

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance – GANADOR

Zack Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt – GANADORA

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

image Seth Rogen ganó como mejor actor de una serie de comedia en los Emmy Awards 2025. (Reuters)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen, The Studio – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere – GANADOR

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

image Hannah Einbinder ganó su primer Emmy Award desde que es parte de "Hacks". (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks – GANADORA

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Stephen Graham, Adolescence - GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin - GANADORA

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Owen Cooper, Adolescence – GANADOR

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Erin Doherty, Adolescence – GANADORA

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie Dramática

image Shawn Hatosy obtuvo un Emmy Awards 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie Dramática

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Jane Alexander, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance – GANADORA

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Bryan Cranston, The Studio – GANADOR

Dave Franco, The Studio

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks – GANADORA

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Mejor Programa de Competencia de Realidad

image "The Traitors" logró ganar su primer Emmy Award 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors – GANADOR

Mejor Programa de Realidad Estructurada

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye – GANADOR

Shark Tank

Mejor Programa de Realidad No Estructurada

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum – GANADOR

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Welcome to Wrexham

Mejor Concurso de Juegos (Game Show)

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! – GANADOR

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Mejor Presentador de Reality o Competencia

image Alan Cumming se llevó un Emmy Award como mejor presentador. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Alan Cumming, The Traitors – GANADOR

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reparto de Shark Tank

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert- GANADOR

Mejor Serie de Variedades con Guión

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – GANADOR

Saturday Night Live

