lunes 16 de septiembre 2024

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a Tiempo de San Juan. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE
Uno por uno

Premios Emmy 2024: la lista completa de todos los ganadores de la gala

Fue una noche de sorpresas donde “Hacks” le robó el trono a “El oso”, mientras que “Shögun” arrasó en las ternas de actuación principal junto a “Bebé Reno”.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
image.png

La gala de los Premios Emmy 2024 tuvieron lugar este domingo 15 de marzo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre del centro de Los Ángeles, donde las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas.

Lee además
ivonne guzman hablo del lado oscuro de bandana y revelo por que no quiso volver a cantar con ellas
¡Lo confesó!

Ivonne Guzmán habló del lado oscuro de Bandana y reveló por qué no quiso volver a cantar con ellas
Los Piojos ya van definiendo aspectos de su regreso a los escenarios.
Cuenta regresiva

El regreso de Los Piojos: cuándo y dónde se venden las entradas para sus recitales en La Plata

En esta 76° edición de la famosa ceremonia transmitida a nivel internacional, los candidatos con mayores nominaciones fueron shows como Shögun, El oso y Only Murders in the Building, todas disponibles al día de hoy vía streaming en la plataforma de Disney+.

Otras de las producciones que no se quedó atrás y también destacó como una de las más sonadas fue Bebé reno, la serie de Netflix creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning.

LISTA DE LOS GANADORES DE LOS EMMY

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

  • Idris Elba (Hijack)
  • Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Walton Goggins (Fallout)
  • Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shögun) - GANADOR
  • Dominic West (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
  • Anna Sawai (Shögun) - GANADORA
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Serie Dramática

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Fallout (Prime Video)
  • The Gilded Age (Max)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Shgun (FX) - GANADOR
  • Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
  • El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

  • Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
  • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (El oso) - GANADOR
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Maya Rudolph (Loot)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA
  • Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Serie de Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • El oso (FX)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
  • Hacks (Max) - GANADOR
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
  • Richard Gadd (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo)
  • Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - GANADORA
  • Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
  • Juno Temple (Fargo)
  • Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Bebé reno (Netflix) - GANADORA
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada

  • Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)
  • Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno) - GANADOR
  • Noah Hawley (Fargo)
  • Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente

  • The Daily Show - GANADOR
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa de Competencia de Realidad

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors - GANADOR
  • The Voice

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

  • Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
  • Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - GANADORA
  • Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
  • Lesley Manville (The Crown)
  • Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
  • Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano (Shgun)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - GANADOR
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
  • Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
  • Takehiro Hira (Shgun)
  • Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

  • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso) - GANADORA
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

  • Lionel Boyce (El oso)
  • Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso) - GANADOR
  • Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
  • Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
  • Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno) - GANADOR
  • Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
  • Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
  • Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - GANADOR
  • Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)
  • Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

  • Randall Einhorn (Episodio “Party” - Abbott Elementary)
  • Christopher Storer (“Fishes” - The Bear) - GANADOR
  • Ramy Youssef (“Honeydew” - The Bear)
  • Guy Ritchie (“Refined Aggression” - The Gentlemen)
  • Lucia Aniello (“Bulletproof” - Hacks)
  • Mary Lou Belli (“I’m The Pappy” - The Ms. Pat Show)

Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias

  • RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
  • Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR
  • Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
  • Jeff Probst (Survivor)
  • Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)

Mejor guion de especial de variedades

  • The Oscars
  • Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
  • John Early (Now More Than Ever)
  • Alex Edelman (Just for Us) - GANADOR
  • Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)

Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV

  • Weronika Tofilska, (“Episode 4” - Bebé reno)
  • Noah Hawley, (”The Tragedy of the Commons” - Fargo)
  • Gus Van Sant (”Pilot” - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
  • Millicent Shelton (“Poirot” - Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - GANADOR
  • Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Tiempo de San Juan

Suplementos

Contenido especial
Temas
Seguí leyendo

La incómoda reacción de la China Suárez cuando le preguntaron por Franco Colapinto

Alex Caniggia y Furia se despidieron de su programa de streaming: "La Argentina nos queda chica"

Yuyito González ¿celosa?: apuntó contra Susana Gímenez, "Javier está enamorado de..."

Reabrirían la causa contra Natacha Jaitt: las pruebas clave de la familia

Escándalo en pleno show: un reconocido cantante golpeó a su guitarrista en el escenario

Marcela Tinayre mostró fotos retro de su ex, Ignacio Viale

Netflix: la serie protagonizada por Ester Expósito y Nicolás Furtado que tiene sólo 7 capítulos y es furor

Wanda Nara tomó una polémica decisión que pone en riesgo su trabajo en "BakeOff Famosos"

Dejá tu comentario

LO QUE SE LEE AHORA
ivonne guzman hablo del lado oscuro de bandana y revelo por que no quiso volver a cantar con ellas
¡Lo confesó!

Ivonne Guzmán habló del lado oscuro de Bandana y reveló por qué no quiso volver a cantar con ellas

Por María Morá

Las Más Leídas

Emiten alerta por viento para este lunes en algunas zonas de San Juan.
Pronóstico

Con alerta por viento en cinco departamentos, cómo estará el tiempo este lunes en San Juan

Un hombre falleció mientras circulaba a bordo de un colectivo en San Juan.
En la Ruta 20

Un sanjuanino almorzó con su familia y falleció en el colectivo de regreso a su casa

El Gobierno confirmó un feriado puente en octubre: cuándo será
Con fines turísticos

El Gobierno confirmó un feriado puente en octubre: cuándo será

Conmoción en San Juan por el fallecimiento del periodista y locutor Leonardo Muro.
Conmoción

Falleció el conocido locutor y periodista sanjuanino Leonardo Muro

Escándalo por el doping positivo del atleta sanjuanino Fabio Figueroa.
Salió positivo

Escándalo con un atleta sanjuanino ganador del Ironman

Te Puede Interesar

Condenan al conductor que provocó la tragedia en Bermejo y se cobró la vida de un camionero
Juicio abreviado

Condenan al conductor que provocó la tragedia en Bermejo y se cobró la vida de un camionero

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
El presupuesto 2025 de Milei: para los industriales sanjuaninos, el dólar está bajo.
Repercusiones

Presupuesto de Milei: empresarios de San Juan, entre el aplauso al equilibrio fiscal y el miedo a más impuestos

¡Y segundo, Francia! Las Águilas cazaron su presa y se llevaron media docena de goles en el debut de Novara
Hockey sobre patines

¡Y segundo, Francia! Las Águilas cazaron su presa y se llevaron media docena de goles en el debut de Novara

Explosión de la lomoteca en Rawson: solamente un herido presentó mejoras
Salud

Explosión de la lomoteca en Rawson: solamente un herido presentó mejoras

Cerca de 10 mil estudiantes tendrán boletos gratis en la Red Tulum
Transporte

Cerca de 10 mil estudiantes tendrán boletos gratis en la Red Tulum