Llega la noche de los Oscar: nominados, horarios y otros detalles

La alfombra roja espera
Llega la noche de los Oscar: nominados, horarios y otros detallesLos premios más famosos de la cinematografía mundial vivirán este domingo su 94.ª edición
La gala de la 94.ª edición de los premios Oscar 2022 se celebra este domingo 27 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos. El evento, que premia a lo mejor del cine, contará con tres maestras de ceremonia Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes.
Un poco más de 2,500 asistentes estarán en una ceremonia diferente debido a los protocolos por la COVID-19. Las personas que quieran entrar al teatro deberán mostrar un certificado de vacunación y dos pruebas PCR con resultado negativo. Sin embargo, estas restricciones no son para los presentadores ni para los artistas musicales que se presentarán en el escenario.
“The Power of the Dog” (El poder del perro) encabeza la lista con 12 nominaciones; la película de Jane Campion se posiciona como favorita para llevarse varias estatuillas. Incluso, si gana en la categoría de Mejor director sería la tercera mujer en llevarse este galardón después de Kathryn Bigelow por “The Hurt Locker” (Vivir al límite) en 2010 y Chloé Zhao por “Nomadland” en 2021.
En las escenas musicales, la cantante Beyonce, ganadora del Grammy, presentará “Be Alive”, que pertenece a la banda sonora de la película “El método Williams” sobre el padre de las reconocidas tenistas Serena y Venus Williams.
Billie Elilish interpretará la canción “No Time To Die”, que compuso con su hermano Finneas O’Connell, para la última entrega de la saga de James Bond.
“Dos oruguitas” de la película “Encanto” de Disney será cantado por el colombiano Sebastián Yatra, las cuales están nominadas a Mejor canción original y Mejor largometraje animado, respectivamente.
HORARIO DE LOS OSCAR 2022
- En Perú, los Oscar 2022 se pueden ver a partir de las 7:00 p.m. y te traemos los horarios en varios países:
- Estados Unidos: 8.00 p. m. (hora del este) - 5.00 p. m. (hora del Pacífico)
- México: 6.00 p. m.
- Colombia: 7.00 p. m.
- Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.
- Chile: 9.00 p. m.
- Argentina: 9.00 p. m.
- España: 1.00 a. m. (lunes 28 de marzo).
CANALES PARA VER EL OSCAR 2022
- En Estados Unidos, la cadena de televisión ABC transmitirá los Oscar 2022. En Latinoamérica se puede ver en la señal de TNT. También estará en TNT GO, la aplicación disponible para iOS y Android en las tiendas de Google Play y App Store.
- DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD
- Movistar TV: Canales 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD y 870 HD
- Claro TV: Canales 53 SD y 1504 HD
- Star Globalcom: Canal 21
TODOS LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2022
Mejor película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
- Drive My Car
- Dune (Duna)
- King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
- The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
- West Side Story
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my Car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragegy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
- Be alive (King Richard)
- Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
- Down to joy (Belfast)
- No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
- Somehow you do (Four Good Days)
Mejor largometraje animado
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Judi Dench (West Side Story)
- Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor guion original
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daugher
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog