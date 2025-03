Video: la heroica victoria de Chicago Bulls sobre los Lakers con un triple de mitad de cancha

One of the wildest endings in NBA history!



12.1: Bulls down 5

10.1: Patrick Williams 3PT

7.1: LeBron turnover

6.0: Coby White 3PT

3.1: Austin Reaves layup

0.0: Josh Giddey makes the longest game-winner in Bulls history (46.5 feet)

