sábado 21 de septiembre 2024

El Superclásico también se jugó en las redes: los mejores memes y reacciones

El Millonario golpeó en La Bombonera y le ganó 1 a 0 al Xeneize. Los hinchas jugaron su propio partido en las redes sociales y le aportaron una cuota de humor.

Por María Morá
GYB8uO_WMAAFidx.jpeg

River venció a Boca 1 a 0 en La Bombonera, en la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo como DT a ese estadio. No solo se jugó en la cancha durante 90 minutos, sino también en el mundo de las redes sociales a lo largo de toda la jornada de sábado. Los usuarios se metieron de lleno en el Superclásico y le aportaron una cuota de humor distintiva a puro memes.

Con gol de Manuel Lanzini, el primero desde que se cruzó nuevamente la banda roja, el Superclásico se definió para el Millonario que se quedó con mucho más que tres puntos en la Liga Profesional. Al Xeneize le anularon el empate sobre la hora por una mano de Milton Giménez.

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/GraciasTevez/status/1837158250086613147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837158250086613147%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/parenlamanok/status/1837479001817862265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837479001817862265%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1837550027410985368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837550027410985368%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1837574741105811609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837574741105811609%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CandeGarzon_/status/1837605789927985573?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837605789927985573%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/93juanfer/status/1837577832861446289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837577832861446289%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ImMittzeL/status/1837581103781011816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837581103781011816%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CER000_/status/1837580977440186742?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837580977440186742%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Bedbitz_/status/1837600979786612787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837600979786612787%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/manugprofe/status/1837601140394938438?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837601140394938438%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/juegoofthrones/status/1837600286703026447?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837600286703026447%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CER000_/status/1837600125956337669?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837600125956337669%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Javier3472/status/1837600428382400656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837600428382400656%7Ctwgr%5E8ece629c018f5336c334349ff74e87b6f541d445%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Friver-plate%2Fboca-river-mejores-memes-reacciones-en-vivo-id609224.html&partner=&hide_thread=false

