El guardaespaldas de Lionel Messi lanzó su línea de ropa: cómo reaccionó la Pulga

Embed - Yassine . on Instagram: "Growing up in a poor neighborhood in Paris and starting a new life in Miami gave me the best of both worlds: Paris’ Elegance and Miami’s vibrant colors. This mix inspired me to create @voclainclothing , my own fashion brand. I’m excited to share that we’re now open for orders worldwide! @voclainclothing"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yassine . (@yasstcheuko)