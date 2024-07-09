martes 9 de julio 2024

En redes

Argentina enfrentó a Canadá y aparecieron los mejores memes

La Albiceleste se midió ante Canadá en el MetLife y los fanáticos compartieron los mejores momentos del partido.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
image.png

La Selección Argentina se enfrentó a Canadá este martes en New Jersey, con la misión clara de mantener viva la esperanza de llegar a la final de la Copa América. Los hinchas argentinos se hicieron eco de los mejores memes del partido.

