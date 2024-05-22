miércoles 22 de mayo 2024

Los memes estallaron

Martín Demichelis, polémico: "Quiero lenguaje corporal. Olvídense de la gente"

El DT arengó a sus jugadores antes de los penales y a los hinchas no les gustó nada. River Plate perdió por penales frente a Temperley por la Copa Argentina en Mendoza.

image.png

La derrota de River por Copa Argentina frente a Temperley por penales no le gustó nada al hincha millonario. Al término del partido, los fanáticos expresaron su malestar en las redes y fueron muy duros contra Martín Demichelis y algunos jugadores del plantel.

Lee además
river, afuera de la copa argentina: temperley lo hizo sufrir hasta el ultimo minuto y saco pasaje a octavos
En Mendoza

River, afuera de la Copa Argentina: Temperley lo hizo sufrir hasta el último minuto y sacó pasaje a octavos
Los jugadores de Temperley disfrutaron de la victoria frente a River en la Copa Argentina.
Copa Argentina

El vestuario de Temperley, un carnaval: la 'pícara' dedicatoria a River

El DT antes de que la tanda de penales comenzara, arengó a sus jugadores y dejó frases como: "Olvídense de energía que está fuera la gente. Quiero ver lenguaje corporal".

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lauti_rioss/status/1793121134302343256&partner=&hide_thread=false

A la salida, un hincha salió a defender a Demichelis y tuvo un cruce de palabras con otro hincha. El malestar está y la paciencia se agota. Mirá el video:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1793108438123446393&partner=&hide_thread=false

Además de estos momentos, los memes estallaron contra el equipo millonario. Mirá alguno de ellos:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/matteolemoss/status/1793129154117771607&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_leanroble/status/1793112466140115158&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cris__ese/status/1793104988488806812&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Corneliodelp/status/1793107008838836602&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/frabigol/status/1793124120609333660&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/______nicki/status/1793102943618760768&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lazarocabj_/status/1793106082942144824&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/soyunargento/status/1793105574147842323&partner=&hide_thread=false

