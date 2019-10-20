mundial de rugby

Sudáfrica sacó al local del mundial y jugará la semifinal con Gales

Los Springbooks vencieron por 26 a 3 ante el país anfitrión del Mundial y avanza a semifinales donde enfrentará a Gales.
Sudáfrica sacó al local del mundial y jugará la semifinal con Gales
Deportes
domingo, 20 de octubre de 2019 · 10:37

 

Otras Noticias

Cargar mas noticias