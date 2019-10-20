Sudáfrica sacó al local del mundial y jugará la semifinal con Gales

FT in #RWCTokyo



A compelling and entertaining game with @Springboks power proving hard to stop in the Second Half uD83DuDCAAuD83DuDCAF



They march into the Semi-Finals to face Wales



But how magnificent have @JRFURugby been in this tournament? uD83DuDC4F?#RWC2019 #JPNvRSA #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/vsTKWxOIo5