mundial de rugby Sudáfrica sacó al local del mundial y jugará la semifinal con Gales Los Springbooks vencieron por 26 a 3 ante el país anfitrión del Mundial y avanza a semifinales donde enfrentará a Gales. Deportes Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan domingo, 20 de octubre de 2019 · 10:37 FT in #RWCTokyo A compelling and entertaining game with @Springboks power proving hard to stop in the Second Half uD83DuDCAAuD83DuDCAFThey march into the Semi-Finals to face Wales But how magnificent have @JRFURugby been in this tournament? uD83DuDC4F?#RWC2019 #JPNvRSA #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/vsTKWxOIo5— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 20, 2019