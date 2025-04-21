martes 22 de abril 2025

Televisión

Gran Hermano Argentina: una por una, así fueron las entradas de los familiares

Los familiares de los participantes de Gran Hermano ingresaron a la casa este lunes y jugarán junto a su ser querido. Mirá quiénes entraron y cómo fue el reencuentro.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
gran-hermano_1440x810.webp

Este lunes llegó a Gran Hermano una las partes quizás más interesantes del reality: el ingreso de familiares y amigos de los participantes.

Tal como estaba anunciado, los 12 jugadores que aún compiten por el gran premio recibieron a sus amigos y acá te mostramos uno por uno cómo fueron los emotivos ingresos.

El primer familiar en ingresar a la casa fue Alberto "el Pestañas", el novio de la participante Luz Tito

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914489024279957506&partner=&hide_thread=false

El ingreso de Giovanni, el hermano de Chiara Mancuso:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914490655591502280&partner=&hide_thread=false

Así fue el ingreso de Lucas, el esposo de Sandra:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914492823551754527&partner=&hide_thread=false

Así fue el ingreso de Augusto, el mejor amigo de Tato de GH:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914493976062677038&partner=&hide_thread=false

El reencuentro entre Selva y su amigo Pablo:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914496146765963591&partner=&hide_thread=false

El abrazo entre la Tana y su prima Gisela

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914497123233751297&partner=&hide_thread=false

El reencuentro entre Lourdes y su mamá, Cecilia:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914498951434174615&partner=&hide_thread=false

Así recibía Gabriela a su hermano Guillermo:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914499839292801248&partner=&hide_thread=false

El reencuentro de Luchi con su mamá, Melina:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914501444394250332&partner=&hide_thread=false

En reencuentro entre Eugenia y su hermana Titi:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914504222021714321&partner=&hide_thread=false

Así entraba Ariel, el mejor amigo de Ulises:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914505070399389937&partner=&hide_thread=false

Así fue el encuentro entre Devi, su hermana y sus perritos:

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TronkOficial/status/1914507421763936293&partner=&hide_thread=false

