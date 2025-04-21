Gran Hermano Argentina: una por una, así fueron las entradas de los familiares

Este lunes llegó a Gran Hermano una las partes quizás más interesantes del reality: el ingreso de familiares y amigos de los participantes.
Tal como estaba anunciado, los 12 jugadores que aún compiten por el gran premio recibieron a sus amigos y acá te mostramos uno por uno cómo fueron los emotivos ingresos.
El primer familiar en ingresar a la casa fue Alberto "el Pestañas", el novio de la participante Luz Tito
El ingreso de Giovanni, el hermano de Chiara Mancuso:
Así fue el ingreso de Lucas, el esposo de Sandra:
Así fue el ingreso de Augusto, el mejor amigo de Tato de GH:
El reencuentro entre Selva y su amigo Pablo:
El abrazo entre la Tana y su prima Gisela
El reencuentro entre Lourdes y su mamá, Cecilia:
Así recibía Gabriela a su hermano Guillermo:
El reencuentro de Luchi con su mamá, Melina:
En reencuentro entre Eugenia y su hermana Titi:
Así entraba Ariel, el mejor amigo de Ulises:
Así fue el encuentro entre Devi, su hermana y sus perritos:
