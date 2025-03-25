martes 25 de marzo 2025

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a Tiempo de San Juan. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE
En redes

Raphinha, el foco de los memes: las mejores reacciones de Argentina-Brasil

La Scaloneta cacheteó 4-1 a Brasil, por la fecha 14 de las Eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial 2026 en el Monumental y las redes explotaron con los mejores memes.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
image.png

La Selección Argentina aplastó por 4-1 a Brasil por la fecha 14 de las Eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial 2026 en el Monumental y -como de costumbre- en las redes sociales se vivió un partido aparte. Reviví los mejores memes y reacciones de la goleada de la Albiceleste.

Lee además
sorpresa en brasil por los seis cambios que planea el dt para enfrentar a argentina
Eliminatorias

Sorpresa en Brasil por los seis cambios que planea el DT para enfrentar a Argentina
una figura de brasil, picante contra argentina: vamos a darle una paliza
Los partidos se juegan, ¿en la cancha?

Una figura de Brasil, picante contra Argentina: "Vamos a darle una paliza"

Selección Argentina goleó a Brasil: mejores memes y reacciones

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/samahxs/status/1904691047675863316?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904691047675863316%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Budin_chigurh/status/1904698593283355003?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904698593283355003%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ElMichalito/status/1904713915545907582?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904713915545907582%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/chweargento/status/1904697659325051269?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904697659325051269%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/0800Cj/status/1904714700773896399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904714700773896399%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/oscarmendo8/status/1904699409692078309?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904699409692078309%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Unfortinerodice/status/1904709432182710519?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904709432182710519%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fabipa90/status/1904695972888010769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1904695972888010769%7Ctwgr%5E3b22388a61f292733bb60890d2cd88bf5654fb30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fseleccion-argentina%2Fseleccion-argentina-goleo-a-brasil-mejores-memes-y-reacciones-id644343.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Temas
Seguí leyendo

San Martín lanzó la venta de entradas neutrales para el partido contra San Lorenzo

¡Cuartetazo y tiki tiki!: Argentina bailó, dejó mudo a todo Brasil y sacó chapa en el fondo de su casa

Clásico caliente: "Yo tengo dos y vos, cero", la chicana de Paredes a Rodrygo

El Villicum acelera a fondo: ¿el TC 2000 vuelve a San Juan?

Video: así sonó el Himno Nacional Argentino en el Monumental

Argentina es Mundial: la marca histórica de Scaloni y la lista de las Selecciones que ya están adentro

¿La gran Julián?: aseguran que el City no tendrá en cuenta a Echeverri y podría irse a préstamo

El empate entre Bolivia y Uruguay catapultó a la Argentina al Mundial 2026

Dejá tu comentario

LO QUE SE LEE AHORA
video: asi sono el himno nacional argentino en el monumental
¡Entonaron todos!

Video: así sonó el Himno Nacional Argentino en el Monumental

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan

Las Más Leídas

Video: a minutos de estrenarse, chocaron una camioneta de la Policía de San Juan
Insólito

Video: a minutos de estrenarse, chocaron una camioneta de la Policía de San Juan

¡Estaba armado hasta los dientes! Detuvieron a un hombre con un poderoso arsenal en el Valle Grande
¿Iba a la guerra?

¡Estaba armado hasta los dientes! Detuvieron a un hombre con un poderoso arsenal en el Valle Grande

Con miras en otro proyecto minero, desde Barrick reconocieron que el fin de Pascua Lama fue por arrogancia
Autocrítica

Con miras en otro proyecto minero, desde Barrick reconocieron que el fin de Pascua Lama fue por "arrogancia"

Con una canción de Bad Bunny, así fue la presentación de Raúl Antuña en Ecuador
Nuevo desafío

Con una canción de Bad Bunny, así fue la presentación de Raúl Antuña en Ecuador

¡Atención, sanjuaninos! Imponen restricciones para comprar en Chile
Control aduanero

¡Atención, sanjuaninos! Imponen restricciones para comprar en Chile

Te Puede Interesar

¡Cuartetazo y tiki tiki!: Argentina bailó, dejó mudo a todo Brasil y sacó chapa en el fondo de su casa
Respeten los rangos

¡Cuartetazo y tiki tiki!: Argentina bailó, dejó mudo a todo Brasil y sacó chapa en el fondo de su casa

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
La mujer buscada por la Justicia.
La "Chilena"

La presunta "viuda negra" sanjuanina entregó dos relojes del abuelo que la denunció por un robo millonario

El miércoles sube algunos grados la temperatura en San Juan
Clima

El miércoles sube algunos grados la temperatura en San Juan

San Martín lanzó la venta de entradas neutrales para el partido contra San Lorenzo
Atención

San Martín lanzó la venta de entradas neutrales para el partido contra San Lorenzo

El milagro de Raúl, el hombre que recibió una descarga de 13.500 voltios, pasó 40 días en Terapia Intensiva y le amputaron los pies video
Historias de sobrevivientes / Capítulo 1

El milagro de Raúl, el hombre que recibió una descarga de 13.500 voltios, pasó 40 días en Terapia Intensiva y le amputaron los pies