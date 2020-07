Una y una: mirá la "mala" que le tocó al Loco Bielsa, tras el ascenso del Leeds

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: @htafc have appointed Carlos Corberu00e1n as their new head coach! The 37-year-old replaces Danny Cowley, who was sacked following The Terriersu0026#39; 2-1 victory over @wba in their penultimate game of the season, which ultimately proved vital in keeping Huddersfield in the Championship. Corberu00e1n had spent the last three years as an assistant and U23s coach at @leedsunited, with his only previous managerial experience being at Cypriot clubs. The club have not disclosed the length of Corberu00e1nu0026#39;s contract. #HuddersfieldTown #HTAFC #Terriers #CarlosCorberan #Championship