“Asolarse el ano”: el extraño desafio que invadió Instagram

View this post on Instagram

ud83cudf1ePerenium Sunningud83cudf1e For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum u0026amp; yoniud83cudf3a into my daily rising routine. u2022 u2600ufe0fMany of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: u26a1ufe0f30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!u26a1ufe0f Taught by @ra_of_earth u0026amp; @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice thatu2019s been around for a while!) Things Iu2019ve noticed personally In my reality since Iu2019ve implemented this: ud83cudf1eSurges of energy almost immediately! ud83cudf1eBetter Sleep ud83cudf1eBetter connection to my Sexual energy u0026amp; control of my Life Forceu26a1ufe0f ud83cudf1eSo much Creativity flowing through my life!!ud83eudde1 ud83cudf1eAttracting my desires u0026amp; intentions with ease. ud83cudf1eAttracting soul tribe u0026amp; people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. u2022 u2600ufe0fIu2019m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! u2615ufe0fThis is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee u0026amp; caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.u2615ufe0f ud83cudf1eThis is such a simple game changing practice!! u26a1ufe0fTry it out u0026amp; let me know your experienceu26a1ufe0f u2600ufe0fYou can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!u2600ufe0f #NakedInNature