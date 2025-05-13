El mundo despide al Pepe Mujica en redes sociales

Este martes 13 de mayo quedará grabado en la mente de buena parte de los iberoamericanos, por a muerte del líder uruguayo José "Pepe" Mujica.
Distintas personalidades del progresismo político continental y mundial se volcaron a las redes sociales a despedir a un hombre que fue señero durante décadas para la política regional.
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Claudiashein/status/1922382119407403212&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MiguelTorrucoG/status/1922385384371323214&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ptbrasil/status/1922375717980881015&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/petrogustavo/status/1922377953868197904&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/gonzalowinter/status/1922383208366407727&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/evoespueblo/status/1922372760921145806&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/IreneMontero/status/1922374176310018268&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/marcoporchile/status/1922381981733814657&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Kicillofok/status/1922386495614419112&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Carolina_Toha/status/1922383920898728382&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/sanchezcastejon/status/1922377039689969923&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/hcapriles/status/1922380073073836443&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/OrsiYamandu/status/1922369763457593477&partner=&hide_thread=false