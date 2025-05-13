martes 13 de mayo 2025

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a Tiempo de San Juan. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE
Tristeza

El mundo despide al Pepe Mujica en redes sociales

Usuarios de las redes en general y dirigentes políticos de todo el mundo despiden al Pepe Mujica, el líder uruguayo que falleció este martes.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
image.png

Este martes 13 de mayo quedará grabado en la mente de buena parte de los iberoamericanos, por a muerte del líder uruguayo José "Pepe" Mujica.

Lee además
murio jose pepe mujica, el ex presidente de uruguay
A los 89 años

Murió José 'Pepe' Mujica, el ex presidente de Uruguay
la unica vez de pepe mujica en san juan, las paces con cristina kirchner y la vuelta que no pudo ser
Recuerdos

La única vez de "Pepe" Mujica en San Juan, las paces con Cristina Kirchner y la vuelta que no pudo ser

Distintas personalidades del progresismo político continental y mundial se volcaron a las redes sociales a despedir a un hombre que fue señero durante décadas para la política regional.

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Claudiashein/status/1922382119407403212&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MiguelTorrucoG/status/1922385384371323214&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ptbrasil/status/1922375717980881015&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/petrogustavo/status/1922377953868197904&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/gonzalowinter/status/1922383208366407727&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/evoespueblo/status/1922372760921145806&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/IreneMontero/status/1922374176310018268&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/marcoporchile/status/1922381981733814657&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Kicillofok/status/1922386495614419112&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Carolina_Toha/status/1922383920898728382&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/sanchezcastejon/status/1922377039689969923&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/hcapriles/status/1922380073073836443&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/OrsiYamandu/status/1922369763457593477&partner=&hide_thread=false
Seguí leyendo

Gran Bretaña quiere acuerdos con la UE, peor España le impone encontrar una solución a Gibraltar

Las increíbles fotos del cuerpo de Santa Teresa de Jesús: abrieron su tumba a 440 años de su muerte

Qué apellidos pueden obtener la ciudadanía italiana: la lista completa

Gérard Depardieu, condenado a 18 meses de prisión por agresiones sexuales: ¿irá o no a la cárcel?

Francia debió desmentir que Macron estuviera consumiendo cocaína, tras la viralización de un video

El acuerdo entre Estados Unidos y China provocó una caída en la cotización del oro

Conflicto India-Pakistan: Trump anunció un cese total del fuego

Un ex presidente ganó elecciones desde la cárcel

Dejá tu comentario

LO QUE SE LEE AHORA
que apellidos pueden obtener la ciudadania italiana: la lista completa
Importante

Qué apellidos pueden obtener la ciudadanía italiana: la lista completa

Por María Morá

Las Más Leídas

Algunas de las Imágenes de Lucas Guerra en redes sociales. Sus amigos y familiares hicieron varios posteos despidiéndose de él.
Informe de la Justicia

En medio de las especulaciones, confirman de qué murió el hombre hallado en su casa de Rawson

Un conocido productor de modas sanjuanino es investigado por la presunta violación a una exmodelo
De las pasarelas a Tribunales

Un conocido productor de modas sanjuanino es investigado por la presunta violación a una exmodelo

De qué murió la joven de 24 años por la que denuncian mala praxis en el Rawson: los resultados de la autopsia
Investigación

De qué murió la joven de 24 años por la que denuncian mala praxis en el Rawson: los resultados de la autopsia

¡Terrible susto en la noche! Un auto se incendió cerca del Híper Libertad y una familia vivió momentos de pánico
Video

¡Terrible susto en la noche! Un auto se incendió cerca del Híper Libertad y una familia vivió momentos de pánico

Encontraron muerto a un hombre adentro de su casa en Rawson
Investigación

Encontraron muerto a un hombre adentro de su casa en Rawson

Te Puede Interesar

Arrancó la audiencia clave: podrían desvincular al hijo del juez federal del caso de Lucía Rubiño
Clima candente

Arrancó la audiencia clave: podrían desvincular al hijo del juez federal del caso de Lucía Rubiño

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
La lenta (¿e inexorable?) mudanza de los negocios mineros a Mendoza: razones y autocrítica video
Análisis

La lenta (¿e inexorable?) mudanza de los negocios mineros a Mendoza: razones y autocrítica

Denunciaron un alarmante caso de maltrato animal en Rivadavia: golpeaba a su perro con un caño
Indignación

Denunciaron un alarmante caso de maltrato animal en Rivadavia: golpeaba a su perro con un caño

Revuelo en las puertas de Tribunales con familiares y amigos de Lucía Rubiño
Día clave

Revuelo en las puertas de Tribunales con familiares y amigos de Lucía Rubiño

Oscar Rodríguez: un alma flamenca en el periodismo sanjuanino
Personaje sanjuanino

Oscar Rodríguez: un alma flamenca en el periodismo sanjuanino