Una condesa en plena lucha contra el coronavirus: Trabaja sin descanso en un hospital de Londres

This Wednesday, all around the world, we are thinking of ways to notice and help mothers who may be struggling a little or a lot during pregnancy or after having a baby. My advice would be to let someone know you are not quite at your best. Your delivery unit never closes the door and there is always someone there to talk to. You never know where you will find some help. At the moment, nearly all obstetric units are offering virtual or online appointments which are easy to access. It is so much better to reach out than to battle in silence, especially during this worrisome time. We are here for you! #maternalmentalhealthawarenessweek