jueves 27 de marzo 2025

La Unión Europea pidió un "kit de emergencia", y llovieron los memes

El alarmante mensaje de Bruselas fue respondido con ingenio por los internautas.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
Ante la posibilidad de “conflictos armados o amenazas bélicas, ciberataques que afecten a infraestructuras, eventos climáticos extremos, apagones, colapsos logísticos o fallos en el suministro de agua y alimentos”, Bruselas les pidió a los ciudadanos de la eurozona que tengan a mano un “kit de emergencia que les permita resistir “72 horas”.

El apocalíptico mensaje de la Unión Europea fue respondido con ingenio por los habitués de las redes sociales.

