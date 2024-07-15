lunes 15 de julio 2024

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a Tiempo de San Juan. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE
¡Campeones!

Catarata de memes tras el bicampeonato de la Argentina en la Copa América

El que no se salvó de las burlas fueron el actual delantero de River, Borja, y el cantante Maluma.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
Los memes tras la consagración de la Argentina en la Copa América 2024.

Los memes tras la consagración de la Argentina en la Copa América 2024.

Argentina salió campeón y los memes explotaron antes, durante y tras el partido contra Colombia por la Copa América 2024. Muchos protagonistas estuvieron en la mira de las burlas, entre ellos el jugador de River Miguel Borja o el cantante Maluma, Juanes, Shakira, Karol G, entre otros.

Lee además
si no se sufre, no vale: argentina, bicampeon de america
Copa América

Si no se sufre, no vale: Argentina, bicampeón de América
Javier Milei.
Posteo

El efusivo festejo en redes de Javier Milei: "Vamos Argentina carajo!

Mirá los memes que desbordaron las redes:

Embed - El Viejo Garca on Instagram
Embed - El Viejo Garca on Instagram
Embed - Un Metro Adelantado on Instagram: "Ya sabemos a que D10S le reza."
Embed - Un Metro Adelantado on Instagram: "Scaloni Masterclass otra vez."
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/therealbuni/status/1812711507299311769&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/tomi01carp/status/1812702621485912471&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/sxseils/status/1812735717686083942&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/therealbuni/status/1812708036529590361&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LNV22/status/1812709815375868270&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/93juanfer/status/1812640947726848018&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/veramaida_/status/1812675794289705166&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/swiftttmila/status/1812604140373352471&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/hartisimaaaa/status/1812656581290471697&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TomiVillegass/status/1812710203374149984&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/buerabuerabuera/status/1812720962397249612&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fedepiri_/status/1812738678113907156&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Spurs_ES/status/1812691872076169442&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/valentinboke/status/1812674319211745437&partner=&hide_thread=false

Tiempo de San Juan

Suplementos

Contenido especial
Temas
Seguí leyendo

La peor cara vinculada al fútbol: cinco muertos en Colombia por riñas tras la derrota contra Argentina

A 10 años de la dolorosa final que Argentina perdió ante Alemania en el Mundial de Brasil

El día que Argentina-Colombia jugaron en San Juan, la fuerte polémica y quiénes repetirán en Miami

Ya está el árbitro por el Argentina-Colombia: quién es

De rottweiler a caniche: qué dijo el entrenador de Canadá tras perder con Argentina

Mirko, presente: el hijo de Marley entregó la pelota en Argentina-Canadá

Una cara más que conocida: se confirmó el árbitro de Argentina-Canadá

Argentina venció con lo justo a Ecuador y los memes lo saben

Dejá tu comentario

LO QUE SE LEE AHORA
Reapareció Papu Gómez y escribió sobre la Argentina bicampeón
Qué dijo

Reapareció Papu Gómez y escribió sobre la Argentina bicampeón

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan

Las Más Leídas

El horóscopo de este lunes viene con energías positivas para la mayoría de los signos.
Lo dicen los astros

Horóscopo del 15 de julio: Acuario, Virgo y Géminis tendrán la felicidad al alcance de la mano

Los memes tras la consagración de la Argentina en la Copa América 2024.
¡Campeones!

Catarata de memes tras el bicampeonato de la Argentina en la Copa América

Abogado sanjuanino detenido por trata: la ruta por donde las víctimas eran trasladadas hasta Colombia
Grave sospecha

Abogado sanjuanino detenido por trata: la ruta por donde las víctimas eran trasladadas hasta Colombia

Se robaron una camioneta que estaba al frente de una estación de servicio en Concepción
Nadie vio nada

Se robaron una camioneta que estaba al frente de una estación de servicio en Concepción

Re manijas: los sanjuaninos salieron a festejar el título argentino en plena madrugada
Galería de fotos

Re manijas: los sanjuaninos salieron a festejar el título argentino en plena madrugada

Te Puede Interesar

Al orreguismo le cayó bien el paquete de medidas anunciado por Caputo. 
Declaraciones

Las cinco razones por las que en el orreguismo creen que las medidas de Caputo bajarán la inflación

Por Elizabeth Pérez
La mente brillante detrás de los últimos grandes hallazgos de dinosaurios sanjuaninos
Ocho mujeres

La mente brillante detrás de los últimos grandes hallazgos de dinosaurios sanjuaninos

Barrios del IPV en San Juan: cuántos prevén entregar en lo queda del año y cuál es el próximo
Atención

Barrios del IPV en San Juan: cuántos prevén entregar en lo queda del año y cuál es el próximo

Donald Trump eligió a JD Vance como su candidato a vicepresidente
Elecciones en EEUU

Donald Trump eligió a JD Vance como su candidato a vicepresidente

Técnicos sanjuaninos opinaron sobre el retiro de Di María de la Selección: Todavía tiene mucho para dar
Fideo no se va

Técnicos sanjuaninos opinaron sobre el retiro de Di María de la Selección: "Todavía tiene mucho para dar"