sábado 28 de mayo 2022

Real Madrid campeón de la Champions: los mejores memes

El equipo de España le ganó por 1 a 0 al Liverpool. Los españoles ya tienen 14 orejonas en su vitrina.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan 28 de mayo de 2022 - 21:45
Real Madrid volvió a ganar la Champions League. Esta vez ganándole al Liverpool por 1 a 0. El partido fue espectacular y el fin del partido también porque aparecieron los imperdibles memes.

Real Madrid campeón de la Champions League
Real Madrid campeón de la Champions League
Mirá alguno de ellos:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LaGrondona (@lagrondona)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reite (@reiteforro)

Real Madrid campeón de la Champions League
Real Madrid campeón de la Champions League

