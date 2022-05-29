Real Madrid campeón de la Champions: los mejores memes

Real Madrid volvió a ganar la Champions League. Esta vez ganándole al Liverpool por 1 a 0. El partido fue espectacular y el fin del partido también porque aparecieron los imperdibles memes.
https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCeHPQDPpM0B%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAKxnISww5gNt2TRWZAMdYy54VH9cqlE5MLdrb8fLNeZCagtQLMpUpWqBZCocm7srdBmPS78ZBmciwBHNU6GZB9fZCmEUHg2bXqlgokL7G08D5oePZBa6VxM7boKFKRYr8MZBhs1VIz34bx3auq3UMlgP2xlZAA0ZBv2QZDZD
instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CeHPQDPpM0B/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style="background:#FFF;border:0;border-radius:3px;box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.15);margin:1px;max-width:658px;min-width:326px;padding:0;width:calc(100% - 2px);">
https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCeHe_apJbtA%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAKxnISww5gNt2TRWZAMdYy54VH9cqlE5MLdrb8fLNeZCagtQLMpUpWqBZCocm7srdBmPS78ZBmciwBHNU6GZB9fZCmEUHg2bXqlgokL7G08D5oePZBa6VxM7boKFKRYr8MZBhs1VIz34bx3auq3UMlgP2xlZAA0ZBv2QZDZD
https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCeHRTScP9yi%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAKxnISww5gNt2TRWZAMdYy54VH9cqlE5MLdrb8fLNeZCagtQLMpUpWqBZCocm7srdBmPS78ZBmciwBHNU6GZB9fZCmEUHg2bXqlgokL7G08D5oePZBa6VxM7boKFKRYr8MZBhs1VIz34bx3auq3UMlgP2xlZAA0ZBv2QZDZD
https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCeHSvAROXma%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAKxnISww5gNt2TRWZAMdYy54VH9cqlE5MLdrb8fLNeZCagtQLMpUpWqBZCocm7srdBmPS78ZBmciwBHNU6GZB9fZCmEUHg2bXqlgokL7G08D5oePZBa6VxM7boKFKRYr8MZBhs1VIz34bx3auq3UMlgP2xlZAA0ZBv2QZDZD
Twitter">
https://twitter.com/El_Universal_Mx/status/1530697930457292801
https://twitter.com/TuExdeVerdad/status/1530626664329363460
https://twitter.com/oso_tramposo/status/1530659910471540737
https://twitter.com/alexculee/status/1530633688693805059