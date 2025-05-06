martes 6 de mayo 2025

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a Tiempo de San Juan. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE
Champions

En una semifinal histórica, Inter eliminó a Barcelona bajo una lluvia de goles

El Inter de Milán eliminó al gran candidato a quedarse con la Champions, el Barcelona. El marcador nunca estuvo cerrado, en una semifinal épica. Mirá todos los goles.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
image.png

Noticia en desarrollo...

Lee además
partidazo, show y serie abierta: barcelona-inter empataron 3-3 en un un encuentro cargado de golazos
Nada está dicho

Partidazo, show y serie abierta: Barcelona-Inter empataron 3-3 en un un encuentro cargado de golazos
el var anulo un gol del inter por ¡un dedo del pie!
Decidió la tecnología

El VAR anuló un gol del Inter por ¡un dedo del pie!
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1919835358113439931&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1919841409583985134&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1919848570301112374&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1919850915059703959&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1919856981906489631&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1919858522751201702&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1919862768829677709&partner=&hide_thread=false

Temas
Seguí leyendo

Ulises Campillay regresó al TC 2000 en el el Autódromo de Misiones

Matías Borgogno fue elegido figura de la Copa Argentina

El hijo de Cristiano Ronaldo fue citado a la Selección de Portugal

Se viene el Desafío Punta Negra, el mejor trail running en San Juan

Confirmado: dos figuras de Boca se perderán los octavos de final del Torneo Apertura

Tragedia en el Superbike británico por una gran caída: 9 pilotos heridos y dos fallecidos

Así se jugará la Fecha 12 del Apertura del fútbol sanjuanino

El jugador que busca recuperar Herrón para el trascendental partido con Lanús

Dejá tu comentario

LO QUE SE LEE AHORA
tragedia en el superbike britanico por una gran caida: 9 pilotos heridos y dos fallecidos
Lamentable

Tragedia en el Superbike británico por una gran caída: 9 pilotos heridos y dos fallecidos

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan

Las Más Leídas

Un adolescente apuñaló a su padre en el cuello en medio de una pelea familiar en Rawson
Brutal discusión

Un adolescente apuñaló a su padre en el cuello en medio de una pelea familiar en Rawson

Dolor en el mundo del espectáculo: falleció una figura icónica del teatro de revista
Tristeza

Dolor en el mundo del espectáculo: falleció una figura icónica del teatro de revista

Vouchers Educativos: cómo saber si te dieron el alta y cuándo empiezan a pagar
Atención

Vouchers Educativos: cómo saber si te dieron el alta y cuándo empiezan a pagar

Horror en Rawson: encuentran a un hombre muerto y en avanzado estado de descomposición
Delitos Especiales

Horror en Rawson: encuentran a un hombre muerto y en avanzado estado de descomposición

Los barrabravas bonaerenses acusados de la golpiza al empresario bolichero tenían planeados otros dos aprietes en San Juan
Ataque a Juan Salvalaggio

Los barrabravas bonaerenses acusados de la golpiza al empresario bolichero tenían planeados otros dos aprietes en San Juan

Te Puede Interesar

Rige un alerta por viento Zonda en algunas zonas de San Juan.
Clima

Alerta por la llegada de fuerte viento Zonda para San Juan

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
El sorprendente dato sobre los precios de los alquileres de locales comerciales en el centro de San Juan: cuánto aumentaron
Mercado inmobiliario

El sorprendente dato sobre los precios de los alquileres de locales comerciales en el centro de San Juan: cuánto aumentaron

Usó la camioneta como un arma: el conmovedor descargo de la familia de Carolina Sastre, la víctima de la tragedia en Ruta 40
Video

"Usó la camioneta como un arma": el conmovedor descargo de la familia de Carolina Sastre, la víctima de la tragedia en Ruta 40

El bodeguero sanjuanino que milita con Alberto Fernández volvió al ruedo y cargó contra Milei
Política

El bodeguero sanjuanino que milita con Alberto Fernández volvió al ruedo y cargó contra Milei

Poco movimiento en el centro capitalino por el paro de colectivos.
Impacto económico

El paro de colectivos y sus costos: derrumbe de ventas a la mitad en el comercio de San Juan