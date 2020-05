María Sharapova vuelve del retiro para mostrar un secreto que vas a querer conocer: te lo contamos acá

View this post on Instagram

I think so ud83eudd37ud83cudffcu200du2640ufe0f In full disclosure, I am not used to working out alone, without any guidance on the tiny form corrections or energy from trainers and athletes being in the same room. In the past 7 weeks Iu2019ve formed a good little routine at home with @tracyandersonmethodu2019s weekend lives ( because thereu2019s no excuse to be late or get distracted), a zoom live Ballet Beautiful class with gfu2019s ( love the long and lean muscle focus) and the ud83dudca6 station of a Peloton ( I never thought Iu2019d do interval training ever again ud83dudeb4ud83cudffcu200du2640ufe0fud83eudd2f). Listen, Iu2019d much rather eat all day buuuut letu2019s not forget our bodies need the extra discipline considering how active that pantry is atm ud83dude1fAnkle weights are @bala How are you staying in shape?? #donutstop