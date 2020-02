¡Qué perfilazo!: Camila Cabello volvió a lucirse y esta vez con cambio inesperado

View this post on Instagram

hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, itu2019s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think itu2019s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- thatu2019s been my biggest thing Iu2019ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated Iu2019m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! Iu2019m in London right now working on Cinderella and Iu2019m having the time of my life TBH ud83eudd7a hereu2019s a picture behind the scenes of a music video thatu2019s coming out very very soon... how are you guys doing?! Howu2019s life!! How are your hearts! Iu2019ll read some of the comments and reply ud83dudc95ud83dudc95ud83dudc95ud83dudc95ud83dudc95ud83dudc95