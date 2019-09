Se cansó y respondió: el descargo de Greta Thunberg sobre las críticas que recibe

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow the global climate strike continues!! People all around the world will march together again. Iu2019ll join the strike in Montreal. 170 countries and 6631 events so far. #weekforfuture Find your closest strike or register your own at fridaysforfuture.org or local websites. Spread the word! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate (Picture from last Friday in London.)