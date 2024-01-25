jueves 25 de enero 2024

Se cayó Instagram en Argentina: varios usuarios reportan fallas en la aplicación

Internautas reportaron problemas para actualizar el contenido de la plataforma. Los mejores memes.

Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan
Instagram se encuentra caído: en las últimas horas, usuarios de todo el país reportaron fallas en el funcionamiento de la aplicación.

De acuerdo a DownDetector, el sitio web que permite verificar si alguna página se encuentra con problemas, la aplicación de Meta presenta fallas en la carga del "feed" y las "stories". En los últimos minutos se registraron más de mil reportes de fallas.

Hasta el momento, ni Meta ni las autoridades de Instagram efectuaron un comunicado al respecto ni tampoco precisaron hasta cuando se solucionaran los problemas.

Rápidamente, los usuarios replicaron la noticia a través de X y ya es tendencia.

