Moda en tiempos de Coronavirus: Usar barbijo "is the new black"

View this post on Instagram

For three years, Shirley Raines, the 52-year-old mother of six and the founder of the nonprofit organization @beauty2thestreetz, has spent nearly every Saturday visiting the Skid Row area of Los Angeles to provide essentials, beauty services, and her revitalizing spirit to its homeless community. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Raines has had to adapt quickly and pivot her offerings to protect her community. Tap the link in our bio to read her story.