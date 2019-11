Gen. G arrasó en los PUBG Global Championship y se coronó campeón

YOUR FINAL LEADERBOARD FOR THE #PGC19 GRAND FINALS!



uD83CuDFC6 @GenG_KR

uD83EuDD48 @FaZeClan

uD83EuDD49 @4AM_esports



Congrats to our champions and a big thank you to all of our competitors and YOU for making this a memorable PGC!



That's it for us! Always remember:



Stay Hungry and Eat ChickenuD83CuDF57 pic.twitter.com/8kZsPtz3Ae