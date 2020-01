Si los Pokémon fueran reales ¿Cómo se verían?

View this post on Instagram

Arctozolt is just a penguin dragon to me so thatu2019s what I made. I had to restart this one because it just wasnu2019t looking right. Sometimes thatu2019s what you have to do instead of painting over it a ton and making it worse and worse. One fossil left, dracozolt. And I currently have no idea how to make it look like itu2019s not wearing the bottom half of a dinosaur costume. Going to have to work on it... . . . . #pokemon #fanart #pokemonart #pokemonswordshield #pokemonswordandshield #arctozolt #dracovish #arctovish #dragon #dragonart #dragonartist #realisticpokemon #creature #creatureart #creaturedesign #creatureartist #bird #digitalart #illustration #illustrator #illustrationart #illustrationartist #art #artist #artistsoninstagram