Crearán el segundo Hotel Temático del mundo exclusivo para Gamers

WE ARE HIRING!!! Looking for an Alfred Thaddeus Crane Pennyworth to help organize our Arcade Manor (a.k.a receptionist, part time, flexible hours). Come join The Arcade Family and be part of the genesis of our unique brand. Working with us will give you you the chance to deal with every aspect of the hospitality business and be part of an amazing multicultural team. You should have a strong affinity towards the gaming culture to apply for a job with us. (Also, being a fan of Def Leppard helps u2013 just saying, no pressure). You should have a hands-on mentality and enjoy working in a small family business rather than a big, prestiges business u2013 which we honestly believe to be way more boring anyway.ufffd What youu2019ll do: You would be working day- evening- u0026amp; night shifts and occasionally breakfast shifts.ufffdBesides the regular administrational tasks you will need to serve the guests at the bar. * Check ins / Check outs * Receive guests to the hotel by greeting them warmly, and attending to their inquiries and also answer inquirers over the phone. * preparing bills and taking payments * dealing with special requests from guests (like booking theatre tickets or storing valuable items) * dealing with complaints or problems, respond to emails. * help each other out Do you think you can be our hero with special people super powers? Weu00b4d love to meet you! Shoot us an email with you resume and picture to jobs@arcadehotel.nl and daniel@arcadehotel.nl #thearcadehotel #beexcellenttoeachother #videogames #amsterdam #amsterdamjobs #jobsinamsterdam #amsterdamhotels #amsterdamhoreca