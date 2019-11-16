Esta noche se vienen los "Oscars" de los E-Sports 2019

La temporada competitiva de los deportes electrónicos llegó a su final luego de un memorable 2019 y todas las ramas que componen esta enorme actividad tendrán su gala de premiación para galardonar a los mejores del año, en un evento que se hará por primera vez en los Estados Unidos, Texas y será transmitido por Esports Awards en su canal oficial de Twitch.

En Argentina comienzan a las 23hs por dicho canal en streaming y para todo el mundo.

¿Repasamos las categorias de esta noche?

JUEGO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO

League of Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Rainbow Six Siege

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

DOTA 2

Rocket League

Street Fighter V