Esta noche se vienen los "Oscars" de los E-Sports 2019

Temporada de premios
Esta noche se vienen los "Oscars" de los E-Sports 2019Los E-Soprts Awards 2019 se entregan esta noche y no te lo podes perder. Enterate donde verlos y a qué hora, en esta nota.
La temporada competitiva de los deportes electrónicos llegó a su final luego de un memorable 2019 y todas las ramas que componen esta enorme actividad tendrán su gala de premiación para galardonar a los mejores del año, en un evento que se hará por primera vez en los Estados Unidos, Texas y será transmitido por Esports Awards en su canal oficial de Twitch.
En Argentina comienzan a las 23hs por dicho canal en streaming y para todo el mundo.
¿Repasamos las categorias de esta noche?
- JUEGO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
League of Legends
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Rainbow Six Siege
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
DOTA 2
Rocket League
Street Fighter V
- SITIO DE COBERTURA DE ESPORTS DEL AÑOPERIODISTA DE ESPORTS DEL AÑo
- SOCIO COMERCIAL DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- PROVEEDOR DE HARDWARE PARA ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- PUBLICANTE DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- AGENCIA DE APOYO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- EVENTO EN VIVO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
- ESPORT CON MÁS PROGRESO DEL AÑO
- COSPLAYER DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- PERSONALIDAD DE LOS ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- FOTÓGRAFO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- VIDEÓGRAFO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- STREAMER DEL AÑO
- CATEGORÍA PROFESIONAL
- CASTER DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- JUGADOR DE CONSOLA DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- ROOKIE DEL AÑO DE ESPORTS
- HOST DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- ORGANIZACIÓN DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
- JUGADOR DE ESPORTS EN PC DEL AÑO
- ROOKIE DE PC DEL AÑO
- EQUIPO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO