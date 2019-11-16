Temporada de premios

Esta noche se vienen los "Oscars" de los E-Sports 2019

Los E-Soprts Awards 2019 se entregan esta noche y no te lo podes perder. Enterate donde verlos y a qué hora, en esta nota.
Esta noche se vienen los "Oscars" de los E-Sports 2019
Tiempo Gamer
sábado, 16 de noviembre de 2019 · 19:48

La temporada competitiva de los deportes electrónicos llegó a su final luego de un memorable 2019 y todas las ramas que componen esta enorme actividad tendrán su gala de premiación para galardonar a los mejores del año, en un evento que se hará por primera vez en los Estados Unidos, Texas y será transmitido por Esports Awards en su canal oficial de Twitch.

En Argentina comienzan a las 23hs por dicho canal en streaming y para todo el mundo.

¿Repasamos las categorias de esta noche?

  • JUEGO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO

League of Legends
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Rainbow Six Siege
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
DOTA 2
Rocket League
Street Fighter V

  • SITIO DE COBERTURA DE ESPORTS DEL AÑOPERIODISTA DE ESPORTS DEL AÑo
  • SOCIO COMERCIAL DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • PROVEEDOR DE HARDWARE PARA ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • PUBLICANTE DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • AGENCIA DE APOYO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • EVENTO EN VIVO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
  • ESPORT CON MÁS PROGRESO DEL AÑO
  • COSPLAYER DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • PERSONALIDAD DE LOS ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • FOTÓGRAFO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • VIDEÓGRAFO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • STREAMER DEL AÑO
  • CATEGORÍA PROFESIONAL
  • CASTER DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • JUGADOR DE CONSOLA DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • ROOKIE DEL AÑO DE ESPORTS
  • HOST DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • ORGANIZACIÓN DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
  • JUGADOR DE ESPORTS EN PC DEL AÑO
  • ROOKIE DE PC DEL AÑO
  • EQUIPO DE ESPORTS DEL AÑO
Más de
Videojuegos E-sports premios oscar Ganadores

Comentarios

Otras Noticias

Cargar mas noticias