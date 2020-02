Rachel, la contorsionista más picante del mundo: no te la pierdas, no te vas a ...

View this post on Instagram

Relationship goals or nah? Lol @darius_dk training to be the next exorcist ud83eudd2eud83dudc7dud83dude08 Outfit: @prettylittlething Also donu2019t forget to register for my Atlanta Flexibility workshop this Saturday from 3-5 at @verticaljoes link to register is in my bio u2764ufe0f $20 off for groups of two who register and $30 off for groups of three u263aufe0f This is my only time in Atlanta in 2020 so donu2019t miss me ud83eudd7a . Also Iu2019m doing a class in Detroit January 19th details coming soonu2764ufe0f . . #stretch #flexibility #straddle #bendy #cirque #yogi #contortion #fitness #fitfam #ignation