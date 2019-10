Demi Lovato no aprende más: la volvieron a hackear y aparecieron más fotos prohibidas

View this post on Instagram

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, itu2019s CELLULIT!!!! Iu2019m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but itu2019s the truth) so that others think Iu2019m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but itu2019s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone elseu2019s standards. So hereu2019s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. Itu2019s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon u0026amp; whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, hereu2019s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. Iu2019m working on an anthem.. ud83dude4fud83cudffcud83dude4cud83cudffcud83eudd37ud83cudffbu200du2640ufe0f also. Just so everyoneu2019s clear.. Iu2019m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes thatu2019s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. ud83dudc97 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ud83dudd25ud83dudd25ud83dudd25