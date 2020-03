Conocé a la impresionante modelo de trajes de baño de ¡63 años!

View this post on Instagram

A little Sunday morning philosophical moment ... When do we know something is right? Sometimes it is not easy to know , to make choices ...because we are emotional beings. There are simple tools for this very efficient . The rule of 3u2728 3 is a very dynamic number . You try 3 times to make it possible if after 3 times what you said or engaged is not taken in consideration and the situation donu2019t change you let go . More I age and more I sense at the first time that it will not work but wants to give a chance, want to be open.... so this 3 times tool is very helpful. After that you decide consciously to move on on something else usually with a feeling of great freedom , something light , like a hidden window suddenly open on the unknown that is quite exciting ! The other tool is also under the dynamic of this number 3 . When you have something that troubles you , imagine yourself taking this thing like an object that you put in a basket and let somewhere with the intention to donu2019t give attention to it for 3 days. Every-time it comes to your mind , acknowledge it and say to it , u201cI know you are here but you are in your basket for 3 days . Symbolically visualize the basket or even take a real one where you place something that represent the origin of your troubles... Usually before 3 days something has changed . When we hold on something we block the flow and things and we cannot get crossed by something that the Universe constantly in movement brings to us . By putting an act of consciousness about this we show the Universe that we are ok to be channel again and informations can flow and things can be resolved like by miracle by themselves . It is good to have in mind that everything is in perpetual mutation in and out of our bodies, our cells, our lives and that with our spirit and mind we have the ability to stop interrupting that flow of life by fears we have , being in am apparente confortable and safe zone or simply lack of proper informations. I wish you all a great Sunday , finally cooled down here in Malibu ud83eudd17ud83dudc99