Tapándose solo con las manos, Emily Ratajkowski realizó una jugada promoción

Introducing the Figure Earrings. Inamorata is all about being your own muse and celebrating the female form. I love statement earrings and wanted a way to represent Inamorata in one single piece. I asked my dad (my favorite artist) if he could draw a womanu2019s shape in one single line and this is the result: a very special representation of what @inamoratawoman really stands for. Shop now! Link in bio.