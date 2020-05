¿La buena y la mala?: El conflicto "real" entre Kate y Meghan según testigos secretos

View this post on Instagram

Via @kensingtonroyal: . Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health u2014 in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. . u260eufe0fLast week, The Duke spoke to MIND CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roache, CEO of Place2Be. . In recognition of the unprecedented challenges which the outbreak and extended periods of self-isolation can pose, Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak u2014 visit the link in @kensingtonroyalu2019s bio to find out more. . On the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: u2022 u201cIt is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. u2022 By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times aheadu201d. u2022 The Government has also announced a grant for MIND to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time. . Public Health England has also updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak. People can also complete a u2018Mind Planu2019, a quick and free tool that has already been completed over 1.8 million times.