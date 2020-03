Una de las perfumerías mas grandes del mundo ahora produce alcohol en gel para combatir el COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Hand in Hand with Italy. In these uncertain times, Bvlgari feel compelled to act, and to take real steps towards aiding our fellow citizens. To help face the crisis of COVID-19, we have now transformed Bvlgari Fragrance production into a stream of free hand sanitizers for Italian public services. As proud Italians, we hold this responsibility to our country close to our hearts. We will continue to create and donate these vital supplies as long as it takes to keep people safe, in partnership with our trusted partner, ICR, and with the remarkable dedication of our manufacturing teams. Together, we will overcome. . . . #BvlgariSupportsItaly #iorestoacasa #fightcovid19 #SafeHands #LVMHjoinsForces