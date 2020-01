Muy picante: Conocé a Peyton Cosplay y sus postales de alto voltaje que dejan sin aliento

View this post on Instagram

The Love Hashira, Kanroji Mitsuriud83dudc96 While I was in Osaka, I visited the Hacostadium to see the cosplay photography sets, and they had some beautiful japanese rooms that were perfect for KNY cosplays, they also had lots of props you could use for free, like flower petals, katanas, paper parasols, and many more that didnu2019t suit my cosplay but were amazing to see they had. I really hope I can come back some other time cause there were just so many options and so little timeud83dude29 . Ph: @leadxc6 ud83cudf38 . #mitsurikanroji #mitsurikanrojicosplay #kimetsunoyaiba #kimetsunoyaibacosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #animecosplay #cosplaygirl