La Sol Pérez de Australia ya suma su primer millón de ...

BOOTY WORKOUT! No equipment needed!! ud83cudf51u2665ufe0f This is a perfect workout if you donu2019t have access to a gym, travel often or prefer outdoor/home workouts! Trust me ladiesu2026this is a burner.ud83dudd25ud83dudd25 - 1. Lateral Lunges 2. Lunge to kickback 3. Plank kickback 4. Kickback crossover 5. Single leg glute bridge 6. Squat to leg lift 7. Squat jumps - 15 reps each exercise. Repeat 4-5 times. 1 minute break at end of round.u2705 - Sipping on @ehplabs Mango BCAAs. Keeps me hydrated u0026amp; helps preserve your muscle mass while you trainu2026so I have this especially when dieting!ud83dude0dud83dudc4fud83cudffcud83dudc4fud83cudffc - ud83cudfb6Lauv - The Other (Ghosts Remix)