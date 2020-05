El disfraz de Sofía Clérici que te va a volver loco: no siempre se oculta un bandido...

View this post on Instagram

You donu0026#39;t own meud83dudd25ud83cudfb6 But Iu0026#39;m Gerald and I can always have just what I want Sheu0026#39;s that baddest I would love to flaunt Take her shopping, you know Yves Saint Laurent But nope, she ainu0026#39;t with it though All because she got her own dough Boss bossed if you donu0026#39;t know She could never ever be a broke houd83cudfb6