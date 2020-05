¡Ups, lo hizo de nuevo!: Britney Spears quemó el gimnasio de su casa por accidente…¿Qué paso?

View this post on Instagram

but yes u2026. I burnt it downu00a0ud83dude48. I walked past the door to the gym and flames ud83dudd25ud83dudd25ud83dudd25ud83dudd25 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm ud83dudea8 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurtu00a0ud83dude4fud83cudffc. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gymu00a0ud83dude44ud83dude44ud83dude44u00a0!!!!! But it could be much worse so Iu2019m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anywaysu00a0ud83cudf38ud83cudf38ud83cudf38ud83cudf38ud83cudf38u00a0!!!!