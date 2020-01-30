Imperdible Le tomó el gustito: Catherine Fulop, al borde del destape por una solera traidora La actriz saludó a sus seguidores y la temperatura se elevó en Instagram Espectáculos Por Redacción Tiempo de San Juan jueves, 30 de enero de 2020 · 11:08 A View this post on Instagram Sea para aceptar o para cambiar la serenidad es un importante punto de apoyo. Cultu00edvala. Se les quiere ud83eudd8bLUNES @tardesbellas #look #dress by @abzez.arg #boots @valentinodizavatti #argollas @fasanelli1942 A post shared by Catherine Fulop (@fulopcatherine) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:41am PST AA A View this post on Instagram Hace falta mas gente buena, con gustos simples, con ganas de abrazar fuerte, que te sonru00eda bonito, con ganas de amar fuerte y de ser feliz. #se les quiere ud83eudd8bu2665ufe0f El LOOK del VIERNES en TARDE BELLAS @tardesbellas by @carmensteffensargentina #bijouterie by #joyeria @fasanelli1942 De la colecciu00f3n de @fraleonigioielli A post shared by Catherine Fulop (@fulopcatherine) on Jan 28, 2020 at 5:53am PST Más de Catherine Fulop Instagram