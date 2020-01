¡Qué obediente! Jen Selter y un piletazo cómo le recomendó el doctor

View this post on Instagram

We ALL start somewhere. Not just in health and fitness, but life! Were you an expert when you started your first job? Did you get promoted in your first two weeks? Was your first relationship the one you can still say youu2019re in today? Some people may be able to answer yes, but a lot of people have to face these struggles over the course of their lives. Itu2019s not something that happens overnight. So how can you expect your fitness journey to be the same? We all love some instant gratification ud83dude4cud83cudffc ( Like the way dark chocolate hits my ud83dudc97) But your health isnu2019t where you should expect that, itu2019s where you should expect persistence and consistency to create serious results! If you bring the effort u0026amp; open mind, Iu2019ll bring all of the tools to help you come a little more into your own in 2020 ud83cudf8a