Murió Jessica Jaymes: una vida de película (porno) en fotos y videos

La belleza de la modelo y actriz XXX seguirá siempre en el recuerdo de sus millones de fanáticos. Recordala en las fotos y videos de su propio Instagram.
Espectáculos
jueves, 19 de septiembre de 2019 · 07:12

Jessica Jaymes fue una estrella del cine condicionado y figura de la revista Hustler.

Hizo historia al ser la primera modelo reclutada por la firma para ingresarla al mundo de la pornografía.

Su belleza la hizo una de las preferidas del público del cine XXX, que no la olvidará.

Mirá algunas de sus fotos.

View this post on Instagram

#ManicMonday ud83dudc9aud83dudda4ud83dudc9aud83dudda4ud83dudc9a

A post shared by Jessica Jaymes (@theofficialjessicajaymes) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning! ud83dudc95ud83dudc95ud83dudc95

A post shared by Jessica Jaymes (@theofficialjessicajaymes) on

View this post on Instagram

Gu2019Nite love bugs! ud83dudc9aud83dudc9aud83dudc9a

A post shared by Jessica Jaymes (@theofficialjessicajaymes) on

View this post on Instagram

I want to taste you on my fingers.....ud83dudd25 #SweetDreams

A post shared by Jessica Jaymes (@theofficialjessicajaymes) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning friends!! ud83cudf08ud83dudc8bud83cudf1dud83cudf3b

A post shared by Jessica Jaymes (@theofficialjessicajaymes) on

 

