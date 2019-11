Heidi Klum, una de las más lindas, se transformó en una de las más ...

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists... it really is an honor to be their living canvasu2026 I was so happy that @amazonprimevideo allowed us to show people how much work the team put in to make my crazy fantasy a reality! Thank you to @cathedralenewyork @moxyeastvillage for hosting my party and for this amazing cake ud83cudf82 celebrating my past 19 years of costumes! Finally, a huge thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the makeup chair! ud83cudf83ud83dudd77ud83dudc80ud83eudddbud83cudffbu200du2640ufe0fud83dudc00ud83dudd78ud83dudc7bud83dudda4 #heidihalloween ud83dudcf8@instamaxmonty