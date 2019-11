Yanet García cumplió años y el novio le regaló una cosa así de grande, pero se olvidó de un detalle: ¿dónde se lo va a ...

View this post on Instagram

The best birthday surprise ever! You are the most amazing thing that has happened in my life. Iu2019m so grateful for all your love and support. You are the man I always dreamed of. Thank you for being alive ud83dude0d @lewishowes Gracias @magdaproducer @andy___rodriguez @peperincon @negroaraiza @programahoy ud83cudf81ud83cudf89ud83cudf8a