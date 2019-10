¡Mirá el mejor crossover del mundo! Yanet García y Jen Selter se agachan juntas y ...

View this post on Instagram

MY NEW FITPLAN IS LIVE!!!! (LINK IN BIO TO START MY u201cSELTER SQUAD CHALLENGEu201d ) One of my favorite things about social media is the ability to meet people all around the world like @iamyanetgarcia . I have been in touch with this cutie for years and finally got to meet her in person! Iu2019m so humbled I was able to be the first person she ever collaborated with. Knowing that I inspired her to begin her fitness journey will forever inspire and motivate me to keep doing what Iu2019m doing. Our friendship is proof that when two women motivate and encourage each other GREAT things can happen! Check us out on @fitplan_app and letu2019s all workout together. Link in bio