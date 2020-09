¿Megan Markle va por la presidencia de EEUU? Las redes estallaron

View this post on Instagram

Royals - theyu2019re just like us! Harry u0026amp; Meghan are paying rent. ud83dudcb5ud83cudfe1 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a u201csubstantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant that covers refurbishment and rental obligations for Frogmore Cottage.u201d The amount of rent theyu2019re paying is currently private and unknown, but they have apparently consulted with independent property professionals to figure out how much they should be paying to have Frogmore Cottage as their private residence in England. ud83dudc95