Joe Biden eligió a una senadora afroamericana como compañera de fórmula

View this post on Instagram

Joe Biden is a leader who can unify the American people, because heu0026#39;s spent his life fighting for the American people. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals. Iu0026#39;m honored to join him as our partyu0026#39;s nominee for Vice President, and do everything it takes to make @JoeBiden our next Commander-in-Chief.