100% real: Mirá los videos de Cocoa Puff, el conejo gigante de la red que se hizo viral

I post this with a very heavy heart. There is no easy was to say this...our beloved Cocoa Puff has passed away due to a tumor that was growing around his heart. u2063 u2063 Last week we took Cocoa Puff to see another vet because after being treated for an upper respiratory infection, his sneezing had not improved. The vet was immediately concerned and requested x-rays. To our shock and horror we discovered Cocoa Puff had a very large tumor surrounding his heart and the vet gave him 2-4 weeks to live. At the time we couldnu2019t accept this outcome so we requested a biopsy hoping that surgery would be an option.u2063 u2063 However, five days after discovering his tumor, Cocoa Puffu2019s conditioned worsened and he left us. u2063 u2063 When we brought Cocoa Puff home for our daughteru2019s 2nd birthday, we had no idea we had just won the rabbit lottery. We will forever be indebted to Cocoa for bringing so much happiness into our home and for teaching our kids kindness, love, and compassion. u2063 u2063 To honor Cocoa Puffu2019s memory please consider donating $1 in his name to @specialbunnyorg (link in bio), a rabbit rescue and rehoming center, to help spread awareness of how amazing pet rabbits can be if properly loved and cared for. u2063 u2063 We are very thankful for the opportunity we had to share Cocoa Puff with you and hope you will continue his legacy by bringing happiness to others. u2764ufe0fu2063 u2063 A special thank you to @hopperholic who helped us with Cocoa Puff until the very end. u2764ufe0fu2764ufe0f