Chicas fans de 'Los Simpson' recrean a la perfección una 'apetitosa' escena

View this post on Instagram

This is just one way how to spend your vacation in New Orleans. We love the city as much as we love the Simpsons. So when @cindywinkelried_illus and I saw this recent episode, where Homer eats his way through 54 restaurants in New Orleans, we knew we had to recreate this scene! Check out the video on Youtube: u201eHomer, Katrin and Janine Eat Their Way Through New Orleansu201c #thesimpsons #homersimpson #homerinneworleans #lisagetstheblues #neworleans #NOLA #neworleansrestaurants