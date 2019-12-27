El calendario de bomberos australianos que hizo explotar las redes

Un 2020 encendido
El calendario de bomberos australianos que hizo explotar las redesCon el fin de ayudar y promover los actos benéficos posaron de una manera muy peculiar. Pasá y mirá.
No es la primera veza que bomberos realizan un calendario para juntar fondos para sus tareas. Sin embargo, esta vez un grupo de bomberos australianos realizaron un almanaque posando de una manera muy particular que, lejos de apagar las llamas, incendiaron todo.
Hasta el momento, estos bomberos han recolectado 3 millones de dólares y quieren más, por lo que en su página oficial www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com ya están a la venta los nuevos videos para este 2020.

MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM EVERYBODY AT THE AUSTRALIAN FIREFIGHTERS CALENDAR! ud83cudf84ud83cudf85ud83cudffcud83cudf81u2764ufe0f #MerryChristmas #Christmas #2019 #Firefighters #AustralianFirefightersCalendar #Xmas #australia @nathanj052
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

Remember the original Classic version of the Australian Firefighters Calendar? Handsome firies doing what they do best.... looking hot all on their own! ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92ud83dudd25 @corcorzhair
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

With Christmas just over 4 weeks away be sure to make time for a little fun and horsing around this weekend! ud83dudc34ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92u2764ufe0f Buy any 5 calendars and get a FREE pack of 10 greeting cards! www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com Calendar size: 290mm x 240mm #firefighters #fire #fireman #firefighter #firemen #australianfirefighterscalendar #2020 #australia #horses #therapyhorse #rescuehorse #rescuehorsesofinstagram #healinghooves #reasontothrive #firefighterfitness #fitnessmotivation #fitness #fitnessprogram #christmas #christmasgifts #christmasgiftideas #presents #christmaspresents #fun #love #romance @healinghoovesinc @reasontothrive
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

Christmas is less than 5 weeks away!ud83cudf84ud83cudf85ud83cudffcFor tips on gift wrapping just watch @brendenpurvis and Scooter show you how its done! ud83dudc31ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92ud83cudf81 www.AustralianFirefightersCalendar.com @houseofkittyliciousness
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

Get your cat loving family u0026amp; friends the loveliest Christmas present you can find! ud83cudf84ud83cudf81ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92ud83dudc31 Or maybe your cat crazy work colleagues would love this as a Secret Santa! ud83cudf85ud83cudffc ud83cudf89*Buy 5 calendars of any type and receive a free pack of 10 greeting cards! ud83cudf89 We donu2019t want to see you with a broken heart as they are selling fast so get yours before they are all sold out! ud83dude2aud83dudc94 www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com/calendars/2020-firefighters-calendar-cat-calendar
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

The best Secret Santa u0026amp; Christmas present for all your horse loving family and friends! ud83dudc34u2764ufe0fud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92 www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com/calendars/2020-firefighters-calendar-horse-calendar
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

Watch the flirty, feathery, firie fun! ud83eudd86ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92 If you love ducks then you will love our 2020 Australian Firefighters Farm Animal Calendar! Mail your calendars to your loved ones all around the world straight from our website! *We subsidise our shipping rates to make it cheaper for you! u2708ufe0fud83cudf0f www.AustralianFirefightersCalendar.com Donu0026#39;t miss out...get your feathers on one today!! u2764ufe0f #firefighters #australianfirefighterscalendar #firemen #australia #bomberos #brandweer #feuerwehr #pompier #ducks #disco #beegees #dancing #discodancing
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

The boys best moments in the making of the 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendars! u2764ufe0fu2764ufe0fu2764ufe0fud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92 We have already had to re-print the 2020 Cat Calendars due to them running out! All 6 editions are selling fast! ud83dude3b LINK IN BIO - order at: www.AustralianFirefightersCalendar.com #firefighters #firefighters_daily #firemen #australianfirefighterscalendar.com #australia #australian #german #french #feuerwehr #pompier #hotguys #hotguysofinsta
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

Watch all the cute rescue puppies with the Aussie firefighters on the photoshoot for the 2020 Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar.
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

The time has finally arrived.... our 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendars are online and available to be purchased! ud83cudf89ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92u2764ufe0f 6 different calendars to choose from.... Dog, Cat, Horse, Wildlife, Farm Animal and the Classic Hot Firefighter. Dont forget our new packs of 10 greeting cards too! LINK TO ORDER IN BIO ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92u2764ufe0f #firefighters #bomberos #pompier #pompiere #feuerwehr #brandweer #fireman #firefit #firemen #firefighter #calendar #2020 #gifts #giftsforher #giftsforhim #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuecat #rescuecatsofinstagram #therapyhorses #farmanimals #wildlife #hotguys #adoptdontshop #adoption #smile #happy #feelgood
A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on