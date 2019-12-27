Un 2020 encendido

El calendario de bomberos australianos que hizo explotar las redes

Con el fin de ayudar y promover los actos benéficos posaron de una manera muy peculiar. Pasá y mirá.
El Mundo
viernes, 27 de diciembre de 2019 · 09:49

No es la primera veza que bomberos realizan un calendario para juntar fondos para sus tareas. Sin embargo, esta vez un grupo de bomberos australianos realizaron un almanaque posando de una manera muy particular que, lejos de apagar las llamas, incendiaron todo.

Hasta el momento, estos bomberos han recolectado 3 millones de dólares y quieren más, por lo que en su página oficial www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com ya están a la venta los nuevos videos para este 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

With Christmas just over 4 weeks away be sure to make time for a little fun and horsing around this weekend! ud83dudc34ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92u2764ufe0f Buy any 5 calendars and get a FREE pack of 10 greeting cards! www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com Calendar size: 290mm x 240mm #firefighters #fire #fireman #firefighter #firemen #australianfirefighterscalendar #2020 #australia #horses #therapyhorse #rescuehorse #rescuehorsesofinstagram #healinghooves #reasontothrive #firefighterfitness #fitnessmotivation #fitness #fitnessprogram #christmas #christmasgifts #christmasgiftideas #presents #christmaspresents #fun #love #romance @healinghoovesinc @reasontothrive

A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on

View this post on Instagram

The time has finally arrived.... our 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendars are online and available to be purchased! ud83cudf89ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92u2764ufe0f 6 different calendars to choose from.... Dog, Cat, Horse, Wildlife, Farm Animal and the Classic Hot Firefighter. Dont forget our new packs of 10 greeting cards too! LINK TO ORDER IN BIO ud83dudc68ud83cudffcu200dud83dude92u2764ufe0f #firefighters #bomberos #pompier #pompiere #feuerwehr #brandweer #fireman #firefit #firemen #firefighter #calendar #2020 #gifts #giftsforher #giftsforhim #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuecat #rescuecatsofinstagram #therapyhorses #farmanimals #wildlife #hotguys #adoptdontshop #adoption #smile #happy #feelgood

A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) on


 

 

